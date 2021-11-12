Kansas woman killed in single-vehicle crash, 3 year old taken to hospital

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 3-year-old child escaped a crash with suspected serious injuries Thursday afternoon. However, the 23-year-old driver was killed.

Shailee Viramontes, 23, died when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and crashed into a pole according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Viramontes’s 2014 Kia Forte was southbound on I-435 near mile marker 17.8 at 4:47 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened.

Viramontes was wearing a seatbelt according to the KHP.

The child was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.