SALINA (KSNT) – A 51-year-old Salina woman died on the Fourth of July when her car left the road and flipped.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Robyn L. Schremmer was driving west on Highway 140 when the car entered the north ditch for unknown reasons and overturned, killing Schremmer.

According to the KHP, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash happened at 5:22 p.m. Monday.