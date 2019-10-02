Kansas woman moves on to next round of ‘The Voice’

Kansas

by: KSN

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Injoy Fountain from Wichita delivered an impressive performance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice”.

Fountain delivered “7 Rings,” originally a massive No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by Ariana Grande.

“It was a little intimidating because you know the song is very very popular, but I made it my own, and clearly, I did pretty good,” Fountain said.

Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani both turned for Fountain.

“When I saw Kelly Clarkson’s chair turn for me, I thought it was an alternate universe. I was very shocked,” Fountain said. “I believe Kelly Clarkson is the best fit for me because she is also a mother. She’s all about female empowerment, and she also loves a good singing moment.”

The Wichita singer says she has already started rehearsals with Clarkson.

