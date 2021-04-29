Sen. Marshall worries Biden is borrowing from future generations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) said there may be some agreement the day after President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time, but was disappointed with the cost of Biden’s infrastructure bill.

“This President will be known for the most money ever borrowed from your grandchildren,” Marshall said in an exclusive interview with KSNT News on Thursday.

“It felt like they are burying American exceptionalism,” Marshall said.

President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that the nation is “turning peril into possibility,” celebrating progress against the coronavirus and urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

“We should be focused on securing our southern border,” Marshall said.

He suggested we need to get people vaccinated, adding that is when we will get Kansans back to work. The Republican faces an uphill battle on that front as about 43% of Republicans say they will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey of just over 800 American adults.

The senator told KSNT he will be back in the state to talk with constituents soon and he will be opening an office in Topeka.