KBI: Autopsy reveals Arkansas man died from a self-inflicted gunshot following Mongomery County chase

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released an update related to the officer-involved shooting that took place on Friday, Oct. 23.

The KBI says 32-year-old Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday in southeast Kansas following a chase.

The chase began after a victim reported being robbed in Coffeyville. The KBI says a passenger in the minivan fired at officers during a chase involving the Kansas Highway Patrol and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

The KBI said a trooper fired at Jordan when he exited the minivan. However, the KBI determined through investigative finding that Jordan died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The findings will be turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office.

