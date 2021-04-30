KBI: Body found in Coffeyville home

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Coffeyville Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a residence in Coffeyville Thursday.

According to KBI, shortly before 6 p.m. on April 28, the Coffeyville Police Department received a request from a citizen to check on the welfare of a resident at 1709 S. Spruce St. in Coffeyville. When police arrived at the home, they found a man had died inside. Due to the state of decomposition, the man has not yet been positively identified.

The KBI was asked to assist on Wednesday night. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the home.

Anyone with information related to this death investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.