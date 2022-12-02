The Topeka Police Department has taped off a crime scene in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln. (KSNT Photo/Katie Garceran)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot by a Topeka police officer on Thursday.

Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, was shot by a Topeka police officer following a traffic stop at 6:50 a.m. in an alleyway near the intersection of 20th Street and S.W. Lincoln Street, according to the KBI.

According to the KBI, who is investigating the shooting, the officer approached the vehicle on the passenger’s side, then gave several verbal commands to Walstrom.

Authorities said Walstrom exited the car from the driver’s side with a gun and a struggle between Walstrom and the police officer began.

Walstrom was pronounced dead at the scene.

KBI said the investigation results would be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

Thursday’s shooting is the fourth officer-involved shooting of 2022 in Topeka.

Police Chief Bryan Wheeles called the fourth officer-involved shooting a community tragedy