FORD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the murders of a mother and daughter from Spearville, Kansas.

According to the KBI, on June 15 at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Ford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 203 W Avenue B in Spearville. At that time, a man told authorities his girlfriend and daughter were missing.

Deputies in the home believed they noticed evidence of a crime and detained Michael A. Peterson, 31, of Spearville, for questioning.

According to a statement from KBI, agents and deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office began an extensive search for 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vasquez.

On Thursday, June 16, at approximately 4:15 a.m., authorities located the body of Kayla Vasquez in rural Ford County. Then around 5:40 a.m., the body of Aalilyah Vasquez was discovered in Kinsley. Autopsies will be conducted, according to the KBI.

On Thursday, Peterson was arrested for capital murder connected to the deaths of Kayla and Aalilyah Vasquez. The KBI believes there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501. The investigation is ongoing.