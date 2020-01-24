KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Chase County

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man shot Thursday in an officer-involved shooting on the Kansas Turnpike as Dustin S. Schultz-Bergin, 40, of Olathe.

It happened around 1:25 p.m. Thursday about nine miles north of Matfield Green in Chase County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said two troopers were attempting to locate Schultz-Begin. They found him at the Matfield Green Service Area on I-35 when he fled.

Troopers began chasing his car. After about 10 miles, troopers used stop sticks to deflate the car’s tires. The car went off the road north of the Matfield Green Service Area.

KHP said Schultz-Bergin got out of the car armed with a weapon and confronted troopers. He was shot and also received multiple puncture wounds from a K-9 that was used. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The KBI said he is in critical condition.

The troopers involved were not hurt.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Kansas this week. On Tuesday, a Ness County Sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a fleeing motorist after a carjacking attempt in Rush County.