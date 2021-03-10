KBI investigating officer-involved shooting that left man dead in Minneola

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Minneola.

According to the KBI, it happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

The KBI said no officers were hurt, but one person was killed. KBI agents worked the scene overnight.

The KBI said in a news release that at approximately 7 p.m., a family member of 67-year-old Jim Wright of Fowler, reported to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office that they were concerned about his welfare. Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Wright.

Wright was located by deputies of the Meade County Sheriff’s Office near the Clark County and Meade County line. He was sitting in his dark green Kia Sorento. When Wright observed the deputy’s vehicle, he fled in his SUV and a pursuit began.

The KBI says preliminary information indicates that deputies pursued Wright’s vehicle northeast into Clark County. Law enforcement officers from several area agencies joined the pursuit. Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office set up and deployed spike strips just inside the Minneola city limits. After crossing the strips, Wright’s SUV slowed and came to a stop near U.S. Highway 283 and Ash St. in Minneola.

After it stopped, Wright exited his vehicle holding a firearm. Deputies and officers gave commands for him to drop the gun. Two deputies from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and a game warden from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism fired at Wright, striking him. The Minneola Police Department was also at the scene.

Law enforcement officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Janet and Carson Finke heard the shooting.

“We heard, what did the cop say? ‘Don’t do it.’ And then shortly after that, we heard gunfire, and it was like somebody set off fireworks.”

The Finke’s said agents came to their house to check for stray bullet holes.

The Minneola district closed for the day because the shooting happened at a crosswalk near a school.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Clark County Attorney for review