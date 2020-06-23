KBI issues second warrant in Hamilton County homicide investigation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for another suspect connected to a murder in Hamilton County.

The KBI said around noon Friday June 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got reports of a shooting in Syracuse at the Country Apartments. Inside deputies found 21-year-old Kevin Palma-Rodruiguez dead from gunshot injuries.

The sheriff’s office asked the KBI for their help investigating.

Investigators on Sunday, released one suspect’s name, Amner Tejada-Vigil, who also goes by Jeovany Vigil, along with a warrant for first degree murder.

Now the KBI has issued a second warrant, this time for Ismael Gomez-Carvajal, 43, of Syracuse, on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

They believe Gomez-Carvajal is driving a purple or blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with a Kansas tag of 513MMN.

Anyone with information can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 384-5616. A tip can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.