WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious death of a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy inside his home.

Deputy Colton Koch, 27, was found shot to death at his home in the 500 block of E. Madison in Mankato early Monday morning.

The KBI said the sheriff’s office got calls from two people inside the home. One call was at 2:05 a.m. The other was at 2:15 a.m. Both requested law enforcement assistance due to a domestic incident in progress.

When a deputy arrived, he discovered Koch had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The KBI said there were no other people injured in the incident.

Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for approximately two and a half years. The sheriff’s office requested KBI assistance at approximately 2:40 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team are investigating. Also, an autopsy is being done.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit tips online at kbi.ks.gov/sar.