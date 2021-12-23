KBI: Man in serious condition after Andover police officer shoots him

Yellow crime scene tape stretches across part of the property where the KBI says a police officer shot a man in Andover. (KSN Photo)

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a situation in Andover late Wednesday night resulted in a police officer shooting a man.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at 1009 W. Highway 54, between 159th Street East and Andover Road.

The KBI said it will eventually release more information about what happened. At this time, a spokesperson would only say the man who was shot was taken to Wesley Medical Center. After surgery, he is listed in serious but stable condition. No officers were injured.

KSN spoke to the owner of the property. He told us that he only learned of the shooting after some friends texted him about it. He did not know the details.