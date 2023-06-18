TOPEKA (KSNT)- According to the The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), white powder received in a slew of suspicious letters, sent to lawmakers and public officials on Friday, has tested negative for biological agents of concern.

The KBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and other partners, updated findings on the white powder found in letters sent to Kansas legislators and public officials on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, June 18, approximately 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been received across the state of Kansas.

An update from the KBI on Sunday stated that a small sample of the letters containing powder was sent to a laboratory that specializes in testing biological samples. Preliminary tests have returned from this lab indicating the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern. Further and more complete testing will be conducted on this sample, as well as on additional letters that have been collected, in an effort to determine the components of the substance.

The investigation is ongoing.