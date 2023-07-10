TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released the 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas.

Violent crime analysis

The 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated that violent crime in Kansas decreased by 4.3% from 2021, showing declines in each of the categories of violent crime. A total of 12,849 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery.

Violent crime in Kansas had been steadily rising each year since 2014, but seems to have started to level off as violent crime offenses declined in 2021 and 2022. Despite this decline, the number of violent crimes in 2022 remained 9.2% above the 10-year average, and have not yet returned to pre-pandemic crime rates.

Property crime analysis

In 2022, overall property crimes declined by 10%. In Kansas, property offenses have steadily declined since 2017. Property crime offenses are assumed to be underreported to law enforcement.

Find the full 2022 Kansas Crime Index report, and previous year’s statistics at: https://www.kansas.gov/kbi/stats/stats_crime.shtml.

NOTE: Data from the Kansas Crime Index report is derived from standard offense and arrest reports submitted to the Kansas Incident-Based Reporting System (KIBRS) by local law enforcement agencies across Kansas. It is dependent on victims reporting crimes. The report is compiled to provide a historical assessment and snapshot of crime trends. It is often not possible to draw further interpretations or conclusions from the data. The KBI cautions against using data to make direct comparisons between jurisdictions. Often these comparisons are not valid as the factors influencing crime vary widely between communities.