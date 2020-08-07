KBI releases Kansas crime statistics for 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released the 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

Violent crime analysis

The 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated that violent crime in Kansas increased by 2.6% in 2019. A total of 12,694 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery. The violent crime rate is currently 17.3% above the 10-year average.

In 2019, aggravated assaults and batteries increased by 6.1%, which drove the violent crime rate up. Yet, fortunately, the state saw a decline in the number of murders, rapes, and robberies. Across Kansas 130 murders, 1,297 rapes, and 1,422 robberies were reported.

Property crime analysis

According to the 2019 crime report, total property crime offenses in Kansas declined by 6.8%. Even motor vehicle theft, which has been on the rise for several years, declined statewide in 2019.

For the full 2019 Kansas Crime Index report and previous year’s see the chart below.