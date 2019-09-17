KBI said Rooks County murder suspect died by suicide

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office have released new information about the murder of Mark Reif, including that the suspect died by suicide.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after a family member found Reif, 56, shot to death inside his home near Plainville.

On Sept. 11 and 12, KBI agents interviewed a person they say was identified as a suspect in the case, Jon Flowers, 47, of Inman.

Agents also served multiple search warrants at Flowers’ home, 2385 31st Road.

On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 14, deputies from Rice County went to Flowers’ home for a welfare check when he did not show up for work or respond to contact from his family.

Deputies found Flowers dead inside the home. The KBI says preliminary autopsy results indicate Flowers died by suicide.

The KBI says it continues to investigate, but for now, it believes Flowers murdered Reif and that he acted alone. The KBI says there is no indication the violence was random.