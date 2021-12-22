KBI searching for Kansas man after double murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for a person of interest following a double murder in Fort Scott.

According to KBI, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Fort Scott Police Department received a 911 call from a subject who came home to find a female family member had been shot. When police arrived at 402 Main St. in Fort Scott, they located 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell.

Mitchell had died from a gunshot wound. They also discovered 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman dead inside the residence.

The victims’ son, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning connected to the case. Investigators have been unable to find him.

Dawson J. Mitchell, 23

Dawson Mitchell, 23, is a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Mitchell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown Carhartt-style coat, and a baseball cap that is light in color on the front and dark in color on the back.

If you know the whereabouts of 23-year-old Dawson J. Mitchell, you are asked to contact the Fort Scott Police Department at 620-223-1700 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Mitchell is expected to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him, but immediately call the police.