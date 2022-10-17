PLAINS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Plains, Kansas, man hasn’t been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Richard Salisbury, 55, is described as a white male, around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He also has a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder.

Richard Salisbury (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation) Richard Salisbury (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation) Richard Salisbury, courtesy KBI

Richard Salisbury (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

The last time anyone saw Salisbury was on Sept. 20 in Gary County. At the time, he was wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans, and sunglasses.

He had been living in Plains to Meade County for the past three months but is originally from the Austin, Texas, area.

Anyone who may have seen Salisbury or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 620-873-8765, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office at 620-855-3916, or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.