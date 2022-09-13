TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 47-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges including felony flee and elude after a chase in Douglas County near I-70 in Shawnee County and ended in Douglas County.

Darryl Minor (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

On Monday just before 2:30 p.m., an officer stopped a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near milepost 364 for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, the male driver took off, beginning a pursuit.

The pursuit went southbound on SE Deer Creek Parkway, eastbound on SE 21st Street, westbound on SE 21st Street, and then eastbound on I-70. At one point, while the vehicle was in motion, a female passenger jumped from the vehicle.

The chase continued on I-70 leaving Shawnee County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase, deployed stop sticks, and took Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City into custody.

Minor was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with felony flee and elude, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to signal a turn, possession of marijuana and

speeding.

The woman passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Shawnee COunty Sheriff’s Office.