KC police arrest suspect in house fire that killed woman, children

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Police now have a suspect in custody following a fire turned homicide investigation early Monday morning.
Crews responded to a house fire, where they found three victims. Family members told WDAF-TV they are 31-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez and her two children, 14-year-old Amerikha and 10-year-old Jeancarlos.
Firefighters went to the fire around 4:35 a.m. Police confirmed it was being treated as a homicide investigation Monday afternoon.
Officials announced the suspect’s arrest that same night.
Police are asking that anyone with additional information call the KCK Major Case Unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.