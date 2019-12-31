KC police arrest suspect in house fire that killed woman, children

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Police now have a suspect in custody following a fire turned homicide investigation early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a house fire, where they found three victims. Family members told WDAF-TV they are 31-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez and her two children, 14-year-old Amerikha and 10-year-old Jeancarlos.

Firefighters went to the fire around 4:35 a.m. Police confirmed it was being treated as a homicide investigation Monday afternoon.

Officials announced the suspect’s arrest that same night.

A suspect has been taken into custody regarding the triple homicide near South Mill and Ridge early this morning. Charges are pending review by the Wyandotte County District Attorneys Office. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) December 31, 2019

Police are asking that anyone with additional information call the KCK Major Case Unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.