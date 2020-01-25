KC Wolf makes a special visit to KU NICU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — KC Wolf met some of the Chiefs’ tiniest fans, infants at the University of Kansas NICU.

Nurses made custom outfits for the babies, so they were ready for their photo op with KC Wolf. The families, being Chiefs fans, said this is a bright spot during their stay.

“It’s pretty cool. With all of the stuff we had to go through and with him being here for so long, these little perks are really nice to have people come to visit and KC Wolf to come by. The nurses here have been really great. They got him all dressed up, looking like Patrick Mahomes,” said father Eric Reeves.