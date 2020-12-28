KCK couple killed in Christmas Day crash were parents of judge, in-laws of police chief

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department released new details about a Christmas Day crash where two were killed when suspects in a stolen truck ran a stop sign at 17th and Orville.

The department says that Mario and Delia Madruga were the parents of Wyandotte County district judge Delia York and the in-laws of KCKPD Chief Michael York.

On Friday December 25th a tragic event took place in Kansas City, Kansas when a vehicle evading authorities caused a crash taking the lives of Delia and Mario Madruga, parents of Wyandotte County District Court Judge, Delia York and the mother and father-in-law of Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief, Michael York. The family deeply appreciates the community’s condolences and prayers while at the same time asks for privacy as they mourn this loss. The Madrugas were loved and respected members of the Kansas City, Kansas community and will be deeply missed. NANCY CHARTRAND, KCKPD PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Police were first called to N. 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard regarding a stolen truck spotted by the registered owner.

“When we arrived on scene, the suspect vehicle struck one the officer’s cars as it fled the scene. Officers went in pursuit of that vehicle,” said Ofc. T.J. Tomasic with KCKPD told FOX4 on Christmas Day.

The chase ended less than a mile away when the two suspects reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a car, killing the Madrugas. Mario was 89 years old, and Delia was 85 years old.

“It’s a horrible thing, honestly we don’t want this to happen anytime to anybody, and the day just makes it worse,” said Ofc. Tomasic.

The officer whose car was hit was not injured.

Police arrested one suspect at the scene, but the other ran away and hasn’t been caught yet. The suspect arrested is in jail, but hasn’t been charged yet.