TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re having a hard time meeting your winter heating and gas bills, this federally-funded program may be able to help you.

Called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program or LIEAP, its offered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and its focus is to help eligible households pay for a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit by using federal funds. The 2022 application period for LIEAP is currently open and will close at 5:00 p.m. on March 31.

To qualify for the program, you must meet the following criteria:

An adult living at the address must be personally responsible for paying the heating costs incurred at the current residence, payable either to the landlord or the fuel vendor.

Applicants must demonstrate a recent history of payments toward purchase of the primary heating energy.

The combined gross income of all persons living at the address may not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level according to the program’s guidelines.

Have made recent payments of at least $80 toward their costs.

The benefit levels vary according to the following factors:

Household income.

Number of persons living at the address.

Type of dwelling.

Type of heating fuel.

Additionally, the LIEAP program includes a Cold Weather Rule which helps to ensure that you will have electric, gas and water service for your home during the winter. The rule allows residents to make arrangements for their utility bills with their utility providers and negotiate for payment plans. In order to use the rule, you must make pay arrangements with your utility.

To get more details about the program, and to answer some basic questions you may have about it, check out the FAQ page.