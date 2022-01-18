KDHE abandons contact tracing

FILE – In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth points to a board showing a hypothetical case that serves as a training tool to teach new contact tracers how to track all the people they need to reach out to after a person tests positive for the new coronavirus. Health investigators across the U.S. are finding it nearly impossible to keep up with the deluge of new COVID-19 infections and carry out contact tracing efforts that were once seen as a pillar in the nation’s pandemic response. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced today, effective Feb. 1, contact tracing will end.

According to a press release from the department, contact tracing will be delegated to “contact investigations.” Many local county health departments have already ended contact tracing, and K-12 schools involved in contact tracing may temporarily suspend those programs as well. This decision is in response to the surge of positive COVID cases and the public’s willingness to participate, according to the department.

“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, public health has to begin to adjust the level of response to help alleviate the strain on the Public Health system,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. “The pandemic is far from over, but this step is a move toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic disease. The responsibility of protecting yourself and others belongs to all of us.”

According to KDHE, individuals who have COVID will now be responsible for telling close contacts about their exposure to the virus.

KDHE provided a link for individuals who are positive for COVID-19 or a close contact of someone with COVID-19 with guidelines on what to do, click here.

KDHE urges Kansans to use the following tools to protect against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.