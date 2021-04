KDHE amends travel quarantine list

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask during an airline flight after taking off from Atlanta. On Friday, April 2, 20201, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added two states and several countries to its travel quarantine list.

Kansans who have traveled to the following locations are being asked to quarantine:

Traveled on or after April 8 to Connecticut or Pennsylvania

Traveled on or after April 8 to Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland, Serbia or Uruguay

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island

Traveled on or after March 26 to Hungary or Jordan

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York

Traveled on or after March 12 to State of Palestine or Estonia

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to San Marino

Traveled between Feb. 26 – April 8 to Czechia or Montenegro.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine.

Further information on quarantine periods can be found on KDHE’s website.