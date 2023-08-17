GARNETT, Kan. — Kansas health officials are investigating an outbreak of campylobacteriosis possibly associated with a bar and grill in Garnett, Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is asking anyone who visited Trade Winds Bar and Grill between July 14 and Aug. 9 and later experienced symptoms of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, to take this survey.

Campylobacteriosis is an infectious disease caused by Campylobacter bacteria, according to KDHE. Most Campylobacter infections are associated with eating raw or undercooked poultry or from contamination of other foods by these items.

KDHE says Campylobacter does not usually spread from one person to another but can when an infected person does not wash their hands with soap and water appropriately after using the restroom or before preparing food.

People with campylobacteriosis usually have diarrhea (often bloody), fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps, according to KDHE.

The symptoms usually start within two to five days after exposure and people recover without specific treatment.

KDHE says while rare, one in every 1,000 reported Campyblocater illnesses leads to Guillain-Barré syndrome, which happens when a person’s immune system is triggered by an earlier infection.

It can lead to muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis that can last for a few weeks to several years, and often requires medical care. Most people recover fully.

