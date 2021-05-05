KDHE suspends Junction City daycare license

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has moved forward and suspended the license of a daycare home in Junction City.

The Little Rainbow Day Care Home, located at 1105 Haven Drive, Junction City, has received an Emergency Order of Suspension.

According to KDHE the facility is not operating “with strict regard to the health, safety and welfare of children.”

During an investigation, surveyors observed providers “engaging in behavior that was considered physically harmful and emotionally detrimental to the children in care.”

According to the investigation providers at the daycare used physical punishment like yanking, pulling, shoving and grabbing children. The report stated that punishment was not appropriate for the age of the children.

At one point the surveyors reported seeing a provider strike a child in the face to get the child to move away from them.

A surveyor at one point observed a child care provider grip a child on the shoulders and whisper into their ear, the child said, “ouch that hurt.”

The suspension notice states that the people caring for children did not protect the health, safety and welfare of the children, and did not display the temperament, emotional maturity or sound judgement as required.

At one point during the surveyor’s visit one provider attempted to lock the investigator out of the home and pushed children away form the door in order to lock the door.

According to the Emergency Order of Suspension one provider was noticed telling a child in distress, “You’re fine, stop crying, you don’t need to cry.”

You can read the suspension notice below: