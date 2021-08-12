KDHE to offer COVID-19 testing on Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at three Kansas Turnpike service areas.

KDHE is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer the service to Kansans or out-of-state travelers.

“Receiving the vaccine continues to be the best way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Lee

Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Through this partnership

with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the vaccine will be more

accessible to travelers allowing for further protection for all Kansans.”

The CDC has called the Delta variant twice as infectious and warned it is spreading quickly in communities that are not vaccinated.

“We’re extending those efforts to ensure more Kansans and visitors to our state can receive the COVID-19 vaccine to help keep our state healthy and safe,” Matt All, BCBSKS president/CEO said.

On Thursday the Shawnee County Health Department reported there are 72 new cases in Shawnee County, 834 people are in isolation and 59 individuals are currently hospitalized with the majority of new cases in the last month occurring in patients 25 years old to 54 years old.

Location and times include:

Lawrence Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 209, Lawrence, Kansas)

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.



Topeka Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka Kansas)

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m., 3-5 p.m.



Matfield Green Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, Kansas)

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.