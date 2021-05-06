KDHE works to improve birth outcomes with new partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced a new partnership just ahead of Mother’s Day to help Kansas moms have healthy babies.

It’s called Count the Kicks. The program aims to improve birth outcomes by educating expecting parents and healthcare providers, pushing for better tracking of fetal movement in the third trimester of pregnancy. The end goal is to limit stillbirths.

“The Bureau of Family Health is committed to working closely with partners and organizations to support the healthiest outcomes for mothers and infants,” said Rachel Sisson, Director of the Bureau of Family Health at KDHE. “We are proud to support evidence-based prevention programs such as Count the Kicks, and we have heard from Kansas moms that this campaign has made a difference in their lives.”

KDHE said research has shown the benefits of moms tracking their baby’s daily movements and learning how long it takes their baby to get to 10 movements. The health department said moms will begin to see a pattern after a few days, and if their baby’s “normal” changes during the third trimester, it could be a sign of potential problems.

You can find free Count the Kicks resources by clicking here. There’s also a free app for iPhone and Android users. Some features on the app include kick-counting history, daily reminders and an option to count for twins. The app is available in 12 languages.