KANSAS (KSNT) – Unemployment estimates indicate strong job growth in the state of Kansas, according to Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen and the Kansas Department of Labor.

On Friday morning KDOL released a statement saying the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 2.5%, a decrease from 2.6% in January and a decrease from 3.6% one year ago in February of 2021.

“Estimates indicate that in addition to an increase in the number of jobs, Kansas also saw an increase in the average workweek for jobs in the private sector compared to February 2021,” Secretary Amber Shultz said.

Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 34,300 since February of 2021. This is because Kansas added 33,200 private-sector jobs and 1,100 government jobs.

“Kansas estimates indicate that strong job growth continued in February as private sector employers

added 8,100 jobs over the month,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “With this continued growth,

the construction, information, and trade, transportation, and utilities industries are all above pre-pandemic

levels.”