KDOL reaches out to ‘acknowledge issues’ through Twitter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is offering suggestions for those having trouble logging onto the new system.

The Kansas Department of Labor’s website went back online Tuesday, Feb. 2, after being down for those who needed to file for unemployment benefits.

Kansans had already experienced delays and frustrations after thousands became unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday KDOL released a thread on Twitter acknowledging “some issues” and offering “troubleshooting options.”

We are aware of some issues claimants may be having when registering and accessing our new login system. Before calling the Contact Center, please try the following troubleshooting options: — Kansas Department of Labor (@KansasDOL) February 3, 2021

KDOL is informing claimants they can only register with an email that is unique to them.

Multiple claimants cannot register with the same email address. Make sure you are using an email unique to only you.

If you have received the verification email, do not click the button more than once and do not forward the email. Either of these actions will void that link.