TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Bureau Chief of the Kansas Department of Commerce will retire after 30 years of service to the agency.

Brian D. Gower, Chief of the Bureau of Traffic Engineering for KDOT, will have his last day on Dec. 9 as he moves into retirement. He is the third major official with KDOT to leave the agency within the past 30 days.

Gower graduated from the University of Kansas in 1990 with a degree in civil engineering. He started working for KDOT in 1992 and he has served his entire career in the Bureau of Traffic Engineering.

He served as the State Traffic Engineer for 13 years and was later named the Bureau Chief in 2017. The bureau includes the Traffic Engineering Section and the Signing Section.

“I couldn’t have worked for a better agency. I have had great coworkers and a special staff along the way,” Gower said. “KDOT gave me my start, which blossomed into a wonderful career. I have been very fortunate.”

KDOT’s Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Burt Morey also announced their resignations in late November.