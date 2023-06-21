TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is developing a web-based dashboard for agencies and individuals to see crash trends and data from across the state.

The Drive to Zero Dashboard uses data collected from crash reports on fatalities and serious injuries submitted by law enforcement between 2016 and 2021, according to KDOT. KDOT said they plan to update the dashboard with data from 2022 in the fall of 2023.

The Drive to Zero Dashboard will give authorities and the public a method to see the nature and frequency of deadly and serious injury crashes in Kansas.

“The Drive To Zero Crash Data Dashboard will help our agency and law enforcement agencies across the state easily pinpoint the most severe crashes or hot spots,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said. “Interactive tools like this will help local agencies identify contributing circumstances that negatively impact public safety and ultimately support the goal of everyone getting to their destination safely.”

Users can view a StoryMap which will walk them through using the dashboard and understanding crash data. To learn more, view the demo video and read the StoryMap visit the Drive to Zero Dashboard here.