KDOT: Political signs not allowed on highway right of way

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- With campaign season here, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that all political signs or billboards are not allowed on highway right of way.

KDOT said all right of way on state highways should be used for public highway purposes only. This means guide signs and warning signs.

It may be sign season, but political signs are not allowed on the right of way. Only regulatory, guide signs and warning signs are allowed on the state highway system. KDOT has jurisdiction over all interstate, Kansas and U.S. routes in Kansas.

Any political or business advertising signs that are found on the highway will be removed immediately. If a sign is removed it can be picked up by the owner at the closest KDOT subarea office or signs will be thrown away after the election.

KDOT is also reminding the community that political campaign advertising is allowed on private property but those must get permission of the property owner before doing so.