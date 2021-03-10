KDOT worker finds American Alligator carcass in south central Kansas river

WELLINGTON, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas Department of Transportation worker came across an unexpected discovery recently in south central Kansas.

The carcass of an American Alligator was discovered in the Ninnescah River by the KDOT worker, who was working on the riverbank in Sumner County, according to Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism.

A herpetologist in the area identified the alligator carcass as around 3-years-old.

KDWPT said the alligator was obviously someone’s pet since they are not native to Kansas.

“This is a reminder that even though they might be cute babies, they will grow up to be a dangerous predator,” the department said. “They grow a foot per year for the first 10 years of life, after which the rate of growth slows.”

KDWPT said people never really think about the consequences of having an animal that is meant to live in the wild and try to raise it as a pet.

“A captive raised alligator, even if it’s for only a year or so, can never be released into the wild,” the department went on to say.

Captive raised alligators, and other wild animals, quickly learn to associate food with people unlike wild animals who must hunt and forage for their next meal and tend to shy away from people.

Most zoos do not accept unwanted pets, they simply don’t have the time or space.

KDWPT said when these animals are dumped in the wild it is detrimental to the animal and local wildlife.