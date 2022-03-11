PRATT (KSNT) – This year’s fishing regulations summary, fishing atlas and fishing forecast have been released by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, giving anglers all the information they need to catch their prize fish.

These publications are available online and are free to access with printed versions also available at most license vendor locations. To find a license vendor near you, go here.

The Fishing Regulations Summary explains all of the relevant laws and limits that anglers will need to know for fishing in Kansas along with a top 10 best fishing spots in the state. A detailed list of state records lets fishermen see how well their catch compares to the best of them. Anglers can also fill out an application form to use when they catch the lunker that will earn them a Master Angler Award.

The summary is also a fast resource for things like finding the nearest game warden or fisheries biologist. Information on the best places to stay and where to get the best deals on everything from bobbers to boats can be found inside.

The Fishing Atlas works alongside the regulations summary and gives exact directions to public fishing destinations closest to you. The atlas includes state and federal waters, hundreds of county and community lakes along with private waters leased for public fishing access.

Over 80 impoundments have been enrolled in Kansas’ Walk-In Fishing Area program, which has leased over 1,300 acres of privately-owned ponds and lakes to the public. More than 40 miles of private streams and rivers have been opened to anglers by the program and it provides five access points across private property along the Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri Rivers.

The Fishing Forecast contains data from the combined efforts KDWP staffers who have spent thousands of hours sampling fish populations at most public waters across the state. Anglers can compare current populations with three-year averages as well as one body of water to another so as to see trends over time.

Each major fish species in Kansas is ranked by quantity and quality within the state’s major bodies of water. The data ranks the best lakes per species from top to bottom. KDWP Fisheries biologists have also made projections about fishing opportunities for that species, at that lake, as either being excellent, good, fair or poor.

The forecast also contained graphs featuring the top ten Kansas bodies of water for catching smallmouth, largemouth and white bass as well as bluegill, crappie, wiper, percids, and channel, flathead and blue catfish for 2022. This data is based upon the findings of the biologists’ catch per hour of electrofishing or catch per net-night.

For more information regarding fishing in Kansas, go here. To download the HuntFishKS mobile app, go here. To see a recent fishing study conducted by the KDWP on LIS technology, click here.