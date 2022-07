KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released their Independence Holiday Activity Report, on Tuesday.

This report displays data from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. One fatal non-DUI crash and one DUI crash were recorded over the weekend.

Enforcement Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 20 19 18 Speed Citations 824 822 1082 Speed Warnings 622 661 745 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 97 108 111 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 5 5 10 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 4 8 6 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Motorist Assists 920 935 888 Child Restraint – Citations 5 23 24 (Data Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)