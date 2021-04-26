KHP calls Suellentrop arrest ‘nothing uncommon’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was nothing out of the ordinary according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It was “nothing uncommon,” Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones told KSNT News Monday morning.

“It was nothing any different than what happens across the state,” Jones said.

A judge released Suellentrop hours after his first arrest during the first hearing, citing no probable cause after law enforcement arrested him on DUI charges.

Jones said the proceedings were typical and there was just not enough details in the report.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Suellentrop was driving a white SUV and going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70 around 12:45 a.m. After what KHP called “a short pursuit,” authorities arrested Suellentrop.

Jones said Sullentrop was able to bring the car to a stop and officers did not have to crash the car, or use maneuvers to bring it to a stop.

Jones also touched on how the KHP is trying to enhance air support.

In Kansas air support falls under the scope of the KHP, however the aircraft is older and needs repairs.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking lawmakers for more money this year to update its aging aircraft fleet. The agency maintains a fleet of four planes and one helicopter, ranging from nine to 43 years old.

Jones outlined the process for maintaining the ground fleet. In Kansas, the well-maintained fleet of cars is offered to local authorities at a reduced cost to benefit other law enforcement agencies.