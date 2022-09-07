TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released its Labor Day holiday weekend numbers and overall violations are down and drivers have slowed down.

In 2020 the KHP issued 1,162 speeding citations, however in 2022 that number fell to 796.

The only statistic to rise considerably was DUI arrests which double from 17 in 2020, to 34 in 2022.

For the holiday weekend from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, the KHP issued 645-speed warnings, down from 902 two years ago, 89 safety belt citations, a drop from 116 in 2020 and 646 motorist assist, a drop from 985 in 2020.

Sadly, the Kansas Highway Patrol recorded two non-DUI-related crashes involving two non-DUI-related deaths.