TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka.

The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from an El Dorado trooper. Jacobs was approximately seven miles east of El Dorado when his patrol car collided with a 1 1/2-ton grain truck, sending his vehicle into a ditch and striking a telephone pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which honored Jacobs with his End of Watch story on social media on the 63rd anniversary of his death.

The blood was recovered from his wrecked vehicle and taken to the hospital. Later, the physician credited Jacobs with playing a major role in saving the patient.

Jacobs left behind a wife and three-month-old daughter.

The Kansas Highway Patrol honors the men and women annually who have died in the line of duty. Ten Kansas troopers have died in the line of duty.