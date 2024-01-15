WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a K9 who was injured in a crash Friday on Interstate 70 in Ellis County is still in ICU. It happened at mile marker 172 eastbound on I-70, near the Walker exit.

Trooper Budke says that his K9 partner, Igor, is slowly recovering. Igor has been the KHP for less than a year.

The KHP says your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery are welcome. To leave a comment for Igor, click on the Facebook post.

The patrol adds, “Distracted driving is a serious problem on our highways and crashes like this one are 100% preventable!”

The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.