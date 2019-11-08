KHP photo shows extent of damage in McPherson County explosion

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – We are getting a better idea of the extent of an explosion in McPherson County Wednesday, thanks to a picture from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The explosion happened early Wednesday evening at 1609 West 24th Avenue, east of Galva.

The force of the blast leveled the home and debris is scattered over several hundred yards. The people who live in the home were at work and were uninjured, but several dogs and a pig died.

Damaged is estimated at $200,000.

The McPherson County Rural Fire Department requested assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit also helped by taking aerial pictures of the scene.

The OFSM Investigation Division has classified the explosion as accidental. KSN has reached out to the OFSM to see if it can release more specific details.