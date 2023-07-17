TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers in Kansas are participating in a nationwide poll for “America’s Best Looking Cruiser”.

The contest pits the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) against state trooper organizations from the other 49 states in the U.S. with the top 13 being selected for the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Calendar when voting ends at 11 a.m. CST on Monday, July 31. The top-voted state will appear on the cover of the calendar.

Last year, the KHP made it into the top 13 states in the nation. The KHP’s cruiser received more than 17,000 votes, earning the September spot.

Once the contest concludes, calendars will be on sale through www.statetroopers.org with all proceeds going to the AAST Scholarship Foundation. You can cast your vote by clicking here.