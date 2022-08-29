KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Monday its highway patrol car won a national contest and will be featured in the AAST’s ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ Calendar.

Earlier this month the KHP asked the public to take part in the 9th Annual “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest.

The Kansas Highway Patrol entered a photo of the new cruiser backdropped by the gently rolling hills of Kansas. The Sunflower State got its first look at one of KHP’s new “specialty” vehicles on July 5. It’s a blue, 2022 Dodge Challenger, which has the agency’s signature logo on the side.

Kansas Highway Patrol 2022 cruiser (Courtesy Photo/ Kansas Highway Patrol)

More than 500,000 people voted in the 2022 contest.

Top 13 with votes received:

Cover and Month of January 2023 – Kentucky State Police 65,169

February – Tennessee Highway Patrol 55,737

March – California Highway Patrol 50,534

April – Georgia State Patrol 38,972

May – Florida Highway Patrol 27,543

June – Idaho State Police 22,047

July – Alabama State Troopers 21,158

August – Nebraska State Patrol 20,478

September – Kansas Highway Patrol 17,454

October – Colorado State Patrol 16,763

November – Utah Highway Patrol 16,611

December – Michigan State Police 16,416

January 2024 – Ohio State Highway Patrol 15,316

KSNT’s Kansas Capitol Bureau got a first look at one of KHP’s new “specialty” vehicles in July.

Lt. Candice Breshears, a spokeswoman for the KHP said the vehicles will go to select troopers who show “extreme dedication.”

Lt. Breshears said the agency expects to have one in each field troop across the state. There’s no date yet on when the new cars will come out, or how many will be issued.

The calendar should be on sale around October 1, for 10.00 through www.statetroopers.org, All proceeds go to the AAST Scholarship Foundation.