KHP trooper offers advice after hitting deer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fair game. No one is immune from hitting a deer in Kansas and Kansas Highway Patrol Tropper Ben Gardner is no exception.

@TrooperBen tweeted his experience this morning after hitting a deer.

Gardner offered advice for anyone in the same position. “Glad I was wearing my seatbelt,” Gardner said. He advised motorists to not swerve if possible.

Add me to the list of individuals thats hit a deer this season 🦌



Glad I was wearing my #Seatbelt, glad I had airbags



I braked in a controlled manner and DIDN’T swerve



Across Kansas the KHP worked 10 yesterday, one being mine



That’s just KHP



Dial *47 if you need help pic.twitter.com/bQUHjDlvpm — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 5, 2021

You may be starting to see more deer on the roads as we get deeper into the fall. The closer we get to peak mating times, the more crashes are expected.

“There’s just a lot of movement that you don’t typically see other times of the year. So you have to be prepared,” said Gary Herman, assistant manager of behavioral traffic safety for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The number of deer crashes in the state dropped in 2020 to more than 9,600. That’s after steadily increasing for the last six years with a high of more than 11,100 two years ago.

Kansas deer crashes

During the pandemic, KHP said drivers have been speeding more, and that worries transportation officials entering deer season.

“The faster you go, the more impact that could have on the severity of your crash, so make sure you’re following those speed limits,” Candace Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol said.