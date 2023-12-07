TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says he is joining a coalition of 25 other state attorneys general in criticizing a new proposed rule regarding firearms.

Kobach demands the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) drop the proposed rule on the grounds it violates the Second Amendment. The ATF opened a 90-day comment period, lasting from Sept. 9 to Dec. 7, for people to weigh in on the rule which is titled, “Definition of ‘Engaged in the Business’ as a Dealer in Firearms.” This rule seeks to implement the provisions contained in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“The proposed regulation clearly violates the Second Amendment,” Kobach said. “For as long as this country has existed, individual law-abiding Americans have sold firearms to friends and family. Doing so would become extremely difficult if this regulation were to take effect. My colleagues and I will do everything necessary to stop this from happening.”

The proposed rule would clarify when person is engaged as a dealer in firearms. Kobach argues that the rule fails to define profit and presumes individual sellers are firearms dealers even if only one firearm is sold. The letter signed by the attorneys general argues that United States citizens have the right to sell firearms for profit under the Second Amendment.

The attorneys general conclude in their letter that the ATF should withdraw the proposed rule. The full letter can be read below:

