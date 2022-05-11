TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court has announced it will hear oral arguments for two cases next week regarding the redistricting of state and federal elected offices.

Both cases will be heard on Monday, May 16 with the first case focusing on reapportioning state legislative districts at 9 a.m. and the second case for the reapportionment of congressional districts at 1:30 p.m. The hearings will be in the Kansas Supreme Court Courtroom at the Kansas Judicial Center on 301 SW 10th Ave. These arguments will also be streamed live on YouTube here.

The first case was a petition from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to determine validity of substitute for Senate Bill 563 Provisions Reapportioning State Legislative Districts. Schmidt originally petitioned the Kansas Supreme Court on April 25 regarding SB 563. To find documentation related to this case, go here.

The second case will focus on SB 355 regarding the reapportionment of congressional districts for the “Ad Astra” map. A trial in consolidated lawsuits challenged this bill, prompting the Wyandotte County District Court to rule that substitute for SB 355 is unconstitutional. The Kansas Secretary of State and the Wyandotte County Election Commissioner appealed that decision. To find documents related to this case, go here.