LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold is once again asking Jayhawks fans to Pack the Booth.

The phrase used to fill the stadium began earlier this season when the Jayhawks streaked to a 5-0 start.

This time the request is to mark Saturday’s Senior Day and the team’s 11 seniors.

Leipold is also doing everything he can to get stadium seats filled for the game against Texas, including giving away tickets to the game.

KU students can get a free ticket to Saturday’s game, courtesy of Coach Leipold and his wife. The tickets are available to reserve online through the KU Athletics ticket site. Tickets are available until they are gone.

Saturday is the final home game of the season for the Jayhawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will also be aired on FS1.