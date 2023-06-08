KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Medical Center has a new focus on improving the health of Black, African American, and other marginalized people in both Kansas City and Wichita.

The research arm of the University of Kansas Health System launched the Center for African American Health. The center will focus on service, education, research, and policy as it works to build truck and eliminate other barriers in healthcare.

The medical center said the idea came from issues that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This group posed the question, ‘how can we leverage our resources, advocacy and relationships to improve the lives of Black and African American people in Kansas?’” Jerrihlyn McGee, DNP, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion at KU Medical Center, said. “The response was support for creating a Center for African American Health — essentially a one-stop approach that would include collaboration, relationship-building and co-creation with community partners.”

The center will serve both Wyandotte County in the Kansas City metro and Sedgwick County where KU Wichita Center for Health Care is located.

The center says it is in the process of hiring leadership and building relationships in the community.

Additional information about the Center on African American Health will be available on June 16. That is when KU Medical Center will hold a Juneteenth Jazz Festival and Celebration of the Center for African American Health. The festival will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside the Health Education Building on the KU Medical Center campus in Kansas City.